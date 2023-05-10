Governors claim attacks on three Russian regions bordering Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev reported on May 10 that two Ukrainian drones had allegedly attacked a military training ground in his region overnight.

As a result of the air defense work, one drone deviated from its course and fell, and the other one was destroyed, Gusev wrote on Telegram.

The governor didn't report any casualties or damages, while Russian media outlet Baza said 14 soldiers had been injured in the alleged attack.

Earlier the same day, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Russia's Kursk region, claimed that the air defense had destroyed a drone near Kursk. He said there were no casualties, but a gas pipe and a house were purportedly damaged by the drone remains.

Both Voronezh and Kursk regions of Russia border Ukraine. Kyiv hasn't yet commented on any of the incidents.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, another Russian region bordering Ukraine, said that the town of Shebekino was shelled on the morning of May 10. According to Gladkov, one person was killed in the attack.

Russia has been regularly shelling Ukraine’s northeastern regions bordering Russia, and Russian regions along the border have also been shelled. Ukraine has not commented on whether it was responsible for the attacks.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been multiple reports about fires breaking out across Russia and other acts of sabotage, which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.