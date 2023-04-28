Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Two 10-year-old children among killed in Russian attack on Cherkasy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2023 11:39 AM 1 min read
The first responders are working on the site of a Russian missile strike on a 9-story apartment building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, on April 28, 2023. (Ukraine's National Police/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There are two children aged ten among the ten people killed in Russia's April 28 missile strike on Cherkasy Oblast's city of Uman, according to Governor Ihor Taburets.

The number of casualties will be updated as rescuers continue searching for people under the rubble.

Russia hit a 9-story apartment building in Uman in the early hours of April 28 during its mass missile strike against Ukraine.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 17 people have been injured in the Russian attack on Ukraine's central city.

Russian troops also struck Dnipro, killing a young woman and a two-year-old child, and Kyiv Oblast's Ukrainka, wounding two people.

No civilian casualties or damage to residential buildings have been reported in the Ukrainian capital.

Russia launches another mass attack on Ukraine, killing 2-year-old child
Russian forces launched yet another large-scale missile strike against Ukraine in the early hours of April 28, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring 23 more. The number of casualties is not final and will be updated.
Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
