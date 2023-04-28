Governor: Two 10-year-old children among killed in Russian attack on Cherkasy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

There are two children aged ten among the ten people killed in Russia's April 28 missile strike on Cherkasy Oblast's city of Uman, according to Governor Ihor Taburets.

The number of casualties will be updated as rescuers continue searching for people under the rubble.

Russia hit a 9-story apartment building in Uman in the early hours of April 28 during its mass missile strike against Ukraine.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 17 people have been injured in the Russian attack on Ukraine's central city.

Russian troops also struck Dnipro, killing a young woman and a two-year-old child, and Kyiv Oblast's Ukrainka, wounding two people.

No civilian casualties or damage to residential buildings have been reported in the Ukrainian capital.