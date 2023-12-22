Governor: Russian soldiers in occupied Kherson Oblast killed boy in front of his family

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian soldiers in occupied Kherson Oblast took a Ukrainian boy off the street and shot and killed him in front of his family, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in a press conference on Dec. 22, cited by Suspilne.

Prokudin said that, according to preliminary information, the soldiers may have thought the boy was taking a picture of something, so they seized him, brought him home, and shot him while his family watched.

Kherson Oblast's Prosecutor General's Office said that an investigation into the incident was being opened in coordination with regional police.

More than 500 children have been officially reported as being killed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, although the true number is likely significantly higher.

At least dozens of children have been killed by small-arms fire at close range.