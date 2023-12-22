Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian soldiers in occupied Kherson Oblast killed boy in front of his family

by Nate Ostiller December 22, 2023 1:04 PM 1 min read
Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin poses for a photo after a literary event in the heavily-shelled city of Kherson on Nov. 7, 2023. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian soldiers in occupied Kherson Oblast took a Ukrainian boy off the street and shot and killed him in front of his family, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in a press conference on Dec. 22, cited by Suspilne.

Prokudin said that, according to preliminary information, the soldiers may have thought the boy was taking a picture of something, so they seized him, brought him home, and shot him while his family watched.

Kherson Oblast's Prosecutor General's Office said that an investigation into the incident was being opened in coordination with regional police.

More than 500 children have been officially reported as being killed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, although the true number is likely significantly higher.

At least dozens of children have been killed by small-arms fire at close range.

Deliberate murders of Ukrainian children by Russian soldiers reveal culture of impunity
Editor’s Note: The story is based on the documentary “Bullet Holes,” published by the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit. On a cold March morning, the Mahdyk family bundled themselves into their minivan. Their village near Kyiv was occupied, and they couldn’t bear staying there any l…
The Kyiv IndependentDanylo Mokryk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.