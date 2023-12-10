Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian shelling kills 1, wounds 4 in Kherson Oblast

by Asami Terajima December 10, 2023 11:12 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 71 times over the past day, killing one person and wounding four, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Dec. 10.

Russian troops on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River targeted residential areas on the outskirts of Kherson and damaged an educational institution in the city, the governor said.

The attacks were carried out by artillery, mortars, Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, drones, and aviation, according to Prokudin.

More than a year after Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River, the Russians continue to target civilian areas across the region, putting remaining civilians in great danger.

Such attacks against Kherson and its outskirts have led to nearly daily fatal casualties, especially due to the lack of air defense systems in the city. As Kherson is only located about five kilometers from the front line, air raid sirens are unable to work properly.

Since the liberation of the city by Ukrainian troops in November 2022, over 400 civilians have been killed and about 1,700 wounded in and around Kherson, according to the local authorities.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.