Governor: Russian shelling kills 1, wounds 4 in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 71 times over the past day, killing one person and wounding four, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Dec. 10.

Russian troops on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River targeted residential areas on the outskirts of Kherson and damaged an educational institution in the city, the governor said.

The attacks were carried out by artillery, mortars, Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, drones, and aviation, according to Prokudin.

More than a year after Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River, the Russians continue to target civilian areas across the region, putting remaining civilians in great danger.

Such attacks against Kherson and its outskirts have led to nearly daily fatal casualties, especially due to the lack of air defense systems in the city. As Kherson is only located about five kilometers from the front line, air raid sirens are unable to work properly.

Since the liberation of the city by Ukrainian troops in November 2022, over 400 civilians have been killed and about 1,700 wounded in and around Kherson, according to the local authorities.