Governor: Russian shelling kills 1 in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces have shelled the village of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast, killing a 55-year-old man, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, reported on May 21.

The governor didn't specify the artillery type that Russian forces used to shell Kozatske.

Kozatske sits on the west bank of the Dnipro River, just across from the occupied Nova Kakhovka, which serves as a headquarters for the Russian troops in the region and is home to a hydropower plant.

On the morning of May 21, Prokudin reported 63 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in the region with heavy artillery, tanks, drones, and aircraft, targeting residential areas. Two civilians were killed, and two others were injured in these attacks.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank has been continuously shelled by Russian forces since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated areas, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.