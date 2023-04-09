Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Civilian hospitalized in critical condition after Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2023 6:24 PM 1 min read
A local resident stands in the doorway of a building partially destroyed by Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
A Russian mortar shelling injured a man in his thirties in the village of Karaichne, in Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on April 9.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the official. "The doctors are fighting for his life," Syniehubov added.

In a Telegram post, Syniehubov also reported that the city of Kupiansk was shelled the same day, with Russian forces targeting residential buildings with anti-aircraft guns.

Six months Ukraine launched a surprise counteroffensive in northeastern Ukraine, eventually liberating the entirety of Kharkiv Oblast, many areas still come under daily Russian shelling.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
