Civilian hospitalized in critical condition after Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian mortar shelling injured a man in his thirties in the village of Karaichne, in Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on April 9.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the official. "The doctors are fighting for his life," Syniehubov added.

In a Telegram post, Syniehubov also reported that the city of Kupiansk was shelled the same day, with Russian forces targeting residential buildings with anti-aircraft guns.

Six months Ukraine launched a surprise counteroffensive in northeastern Ukraine, eventually liberating the entirety of Kharkiv Oblast, many areas still come under daily Russian shelling.