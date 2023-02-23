Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast leaves people trapped under rubble

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2023 3:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian occupants attacked the city of Kupiansk and the surrounding district of Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 23, reports Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

According to Syniehubov, one of the local administration buildings was hit. As of 12:34 p.m., Syniehubov said people were under the rubble and emergency services were on site.

Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv, is located in Ukraine's northeast and is subject to frequent Russian shelling and missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.