Governor: Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injure at least 2

Russian troops have been shelling Kherson Oblast since the morning of Aug. 12, injuring at least two civilians, the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The shelling hit a residential house in the village of Poniativka, causing multiple wounds to a 70-year-old resident, Prokudin said.

According to Prokudin, the village of Odradokamianka in the Beryslav district was attacked by a Russian drone, hitting a residents’ yard. A 72-year-old man was severely injured there, Prokudin said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office, however, reported that two people were injured in a Russian drone attack on a settlement in the Beryslav district.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on Aug. 12. (Prosecutor General’s Office/Facebook)

The city of Kherson was under attack as well, according to Prokudin. A local enterprise was damaged, but there were no casualties, the governor said.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.