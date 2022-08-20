Governor: Fighting continues near 4 villages in Luhansk Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported on Aug. 20 that Russian forces continue trying to advance and capture the small part of the region still controlled by Ukraine, but their latest attempts had failed. He added that the Ukrainian military repelled seven attacks from Russian forces on Aug. 19 and fighting continues in the areas near Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces are trying to seize more territories to achieve the Kremlin's goal of capturing the entire Donbas. The last Ukrainian stronghold in Luhansk Oblast, Lysychansk, was captured in early July.