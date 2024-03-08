Governor: Explosions reported in Russian occupied cities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied cities of Tokmak and Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on March 8.

Tokmak and Melitopol have been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022, shortly after the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Fedorov said that an explosion had been reported near a Russian military base in Tokmak, and another at a warehouse in Melitopol used by Russian forces to store ammunition.

The governor did not attribute any responsibility for the explosions.

Partisan activity has been repeatedly reported previously in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, including in Melitopol and Tokmak.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said in January 2024 that partisans blew up a vehicle with four Russian soldiers inside in Melitopol, and Fedorov said that explosions were heard in Tokmak in September 2023.