Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Melitopol, Tokmak
Governor: Explosions reported in Russian occupied cities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Nate Ostiller March 8, 2024 11:01 AM 1 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on May 1, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Getty Images)
Explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied cities of Tokmak and Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on March 8.

Tokmak and Melitopol have been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022, shortly after the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Fedorov said that an explosion had been reported near a Russian military base in Tokmak, and another at a warehouse in Melitopol used by Russian forces to store ammunition.

The governor did not attribute any responsibility for the explosions.

Partisan activity has been repeatedly reported previously in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, including in Melitopol and Tokmak.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said in January 2024 that partisans blew up a vehicle with four Russian soldiers inside in Melitopol, and Fedorov said that explosions were heard in Tokmak in September 2023.

Inside occupied Ukraine’s most effective resistance movements
Acts of resistance come in many shapes and sizes. From a colored ribbon tied to a tree or a flag raised over a remote mountain face, to a quick tip-off on an encrypted app that sets off a chain of events culminating in the destruction of a warship, everything counts.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
1:36 AM

Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2.

Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
11:36 PM

Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey on March 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish Presidency said on X. The two leaders will discuss Russia’s war, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.
6:42 PM

Sweden officially joins NATO.

Sweden's accession to the alliance was officially completed when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed the so-called "instruments of accession" to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
