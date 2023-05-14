Governor: Explosions heard in Ternopil Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ternopil Oblast Governor Volodymyr Trush explosions in the oblast and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Earlier, explosions were heard in Kherson and Sumy oblasts. The air raid alert is still on in all Ukrainian regions.

Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak reported at 5:09 a.m. on May 14 that air defense is at work.

Late on May 13, in Ternopil, warehouses belonging to commercial enterprises and a religious organization caught fire as a result of Russia's attack. Two civilians were injured, according to the governor.

TVORCHI, the two-member band, which represented Ukraine at the Eurovision 2023, expressed support for their hometown Ternopil, which was attacked during their performance.