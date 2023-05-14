Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Explosions heard in Ternopil Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2023 5:06 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ternopil Oblast Governor Volodymyr Trush  explosions in the oblast and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Earlier, explosions were heard in Kherson and Sumy oblasts. The air raid alert is still on in all Ukrainian regions.

Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak reported at 5:09 a.m. on May 14 that air defense is at work.

Late on May 13, in Ternopil, warehouses belonging to commercial enterprises and a religious organization caught fire as a result of Russia's attack. Two civilians were injured, according to the governor.

TVORCHI, the two-member band, which represented Ukraine at the Eurovision 2023, expressed support for their hometown Ternopil, which was attacked during their performance.

Russia targets Ternopil late on May 13, injuring two civilians
Ternopil Oblast Governor Volodymyr Trush reported that warehouses belonging to commercial enterprises and a religious organization caught fire. Two civilians were wounded as a result of the attack. Rescuers are working on the site, he added.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.