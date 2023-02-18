Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2023 9:50 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Khmelnytsky Oblast Governor Serhiy Hamaliy reported two explosions in the regional capital in the morning of Feb. 18.

He didn't provide any other information.

Russia launched six Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukraine, according to Kharkiv military garrison chief Serhiy Melnyk.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russia launched missiles from the Black Sea, and Ukraine’s air defense downed some missiles.

Kim also posted a photo of what he said were likely Ukrainian air defense missile debris.

Air raid alerts went off in almost all Ukrainian regions in the morning of Feb. 18.

Zelensky: Ukraine needs ATACMS missiles to stop ‘Russian terror'
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
