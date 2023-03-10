Governor: Electricity restored for 90% of people in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Electricity has been restored for 90% of people in Kharkiv Oblast following yesterday's mass Russian missile strike, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

However, public transport that depends on electricity is still not fully operational, the governor added.

According to Syniehubov, Russian forces are continuing to shell the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast. Consequently, a school and a center for psychological and social rehabilitation of children were damaged.

Russian forces are also directing their efforts at reclaiming lost ground in the direction of Kupiansk. However, the Ukrainian military successfully repelled them and inflicted "heavy" losses, according to the governor.

Since Kupiansk was liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022 it has been subjected to daily attacks because of its close proximity to the border.