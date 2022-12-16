Governor: Air defense shooting down targets in Kyiv Oblast amid mass missile strike on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the air defense is working in the region on the morning of Dec. 16.

Kuleba said that Russia is "massively attacking Ukraine."

Earlier explosions were reported in Kyiv and multiple other Ukrainian cities after the air raid alert went off in all regions but occupied Crimea and Luhansk Oblast.

Russia has repeatedly been launching mass missile strikes across Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure since Oct.10. The attacks killed dozens of people and forced authorities to impose blackouts.

