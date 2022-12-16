Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Air defense shooting down targets in Kyiv Oblast amid mass missile strike on Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022 9:16 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the air defense is working in the region on the morning of Dec. 16.

Kuleba said that Russia is "massively attacking Ukraine."

Earlier explosions were reported in Kyiv and multiple other Ukrainian cities after the air raid alert went off in all regions but occupied Crimea and Luhansk Oblast.

Russia has repeatedly been launching mass missile strikes across Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure since Oct.10. The attacks killed dozens of people and forced authorities to impose blackouts.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s 6th mass attack on Ukraine’s energy system kills 4 people, causes emergency blackouts
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
