Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that among the bodies exhumed from the mass burial site on Sept. 16, “99% showed signs of violent death.” “There are several bodies with their hands tied behind their backs, and one person is buried with a rope around the neck,” he said. “Obviously, these people were tortured and executed,” he added. The mass burial site reportedly contains around 440 bodies.