Governor: 2 people killed, 2 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Two people were killed, and two others were injured in Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Sept. 3.

According to Krylenko, the casualties occurred in the town of Vuhledar.

The Prosecutor General's Office said on Sept. 2 that Russian forces likely carried out an aerial strike and Vuhledar's residential areas "were at the epicenter of the strikes."

A 43-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife were killed.

The 19-year-old daughter of the couple and another resident, 53 years old, were injured. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Kyrylenko wrote that Russian forces also targeted the city of Kramatorsk with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, causing damage to four buildings and over 20 graves in the local cemetery.

Kramatorsk is located close to the front line in Donetsk Oblast. It has served as a way station for Ukrainian troops, volunteers, and journalists, making it a frequent target of Russian missiles.

A total of 1,679 people have been reported killed in Donetsk Oblast since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, and 4,066 others have been reported injured.

However, these numbers do not include the casualty rates in Russian-occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate. The actual casualty numbers are expected to be much higher.