Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: 1 woman killed, 3 children injured by mine explosion in Kharkiv Oblast

by Kate Tsurkan June 2, 2023 5:47 PM 1 min read
This photograph shows a warning sign which reads "Dangerous mines" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in Hrakove village, Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One woman was killed and three children were injured after their car drove over a mine in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 2.

According to Syniehubov, the four individuals were traveling by car between the villages of Morozova Dolyna and Lemishchyne, which are located close to the border with Russia, when the incident occurred.

The 37-year-old woman died on the spot. Two girls, ages 12 and 15, as well as a 12-year-old boy have been hospitalized for their injuries, where "doctors are fighting for their lives," Syniehubov wrote.

"I want to emphasize once more that the risk posed by mines in Kharkiv Oblast is very high," Syniehubov wrote. "Be as careful as possible. Do not visit forests, fields, forest strips, roadsides, water banks, etc. – it can be deadly. Move exclusively on paved roads."

In mid-April, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that it may take as long as 30 years to completely demine Ukrainian territory.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko's comments in early March, nearly one-third of Ukraine has been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Author: Kate Tsurkan
