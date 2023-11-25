Governor: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 100 times over the past day, killing a civilian and injuring three others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov. 25.

Prokudin added that Russian forces launched 520 rounds against the region, targeting residential areas with artillery, multiple rocket launch systems, mortars, tanks, drones, and fighter jets.

Kherson, the regional capital, was attacked 18 times, Prokudin said.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces launched 40 rounds against the regional capital.

Kherson and the regional communities located on the Dnipro River’s west bank are daily targets for Russian attacks.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.