Governor: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 3

by Alexander Khrebet November 25, 2023 11:52 AM 1 min read
The children's library in Kherson after a Russian strike on Nov. 24, 2023. (Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 100 times over the past day, killing a civilian and injuring three others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov. 25.

Prokudin added that Russian forces launched 520 rounds against the region, targeting residential areas with artillery, multiple rocket launch systems, mortars, tanks, drones, and fighter jets.

Kherson, the regional capital, was attacked 18 times, Prokudin said.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces launched 40 rounds against the regional capital.

Kherson and the regional communities located on the Dnipro River’s west bank are daily targets for Russian attacks.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Ukrainians step up efforts to cross Dnipro, tie up Russian forces in Kherson Oblast
Pressure is mounting on Russian forces across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian forces have reportedly stepped up their attacks on Russian positions to try and secure a beachhead and bring heavy armor into the fight. They aren’t quite there yet, but assaults on the eastern bank could
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Alexander Khrebet
2:17 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 24, firing 12 times and causing at least 68 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
3:53 PM

NGO returns 3 children from Russian-occupied territory.

This time, the NGO rescued an eight-year-old boy, Yelysei, who lived with his grandmother in an occupied part of Kherson Oblast. When the boy’s grandmother died, "Russian occupation authorities immediately placed the child in an orphanage," Kuleba said.
12:59 PM

Borrell: Putin will 'continue war until final victory'.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin "cannot be satisfied with a limited territorial victory" and "has decided to continue the war until the final victory," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in an interview with the Guardian on Dec. 24.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.