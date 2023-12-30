Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures woman

by Alexander Khrebet December 30, 2023 8:23 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 30, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery, drones, and a cruise missile, injuring a 65-year-old woman, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported on Dec. 30.

She was reportedly hospitalized in moderate condition.

While Lysak did not specify where in the oblast the woman was injured, he reported that Russian forces attacked the region's Nikopol district and the communities of Myrivske and Marhanets.

Nikopol lies near the Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The area is under a constant barrage of Russian attacks.

This attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reportedly damaged gas pipes, a five-story-building, and 20 homes. It also set an agricultural enterprise on fire, which firefighters have since extinguished.

Around 130 households were left without electricity due to damages sustained to local power lines.

No casualties were reported in Dnipro, where the day prior a Russian air attack killed six people and injured around 30. A shopping center and a maternity hospital were also hit in the attack.

Russia launched a mass air attack against Ukraine on Dec. 29 that killed at least 39 people and injured over 160 others. Casualties were reported in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
