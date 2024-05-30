Skip to content
Government introduces 2 exams for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship

by Kateryna Denisova May 30, 2024 9:49 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: an Ukrainian citizen is holding a passport while standing by a mobile passport office for Ukrainians who fled to Poland without any documents after the outbreak of Russian invasion on Sep. 29, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Foreigners will have to pass two exams — on Ukraine's Constitution and Ukraine's history — to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, the government announced on May 30.

Beyond foreigners, the decision also applies to stateless persons, as well as those individuals who have obtained Ukrainian citizenship before – the latter can take the exam within two years.

The exams will consist of 20 questions on the fundamentals of Ukraine's Constitution and 25 questions on Ukraine's history, respectively.

A number of orders and regulations are yet to be adopted and implemented before exams start taking place, according to the government.

"Only a decision in principle has been made so far," the statement read.

To take the exam, those who want to obtain citizenship will have to create an electronic account and submit an application in electronic form. Upon successful completion of the exam, they will receive a certificate.

More details will be announced later, the government said.

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, supported in first reading a bill that would give Ukrainian citizenship to foreign volunteers fighting together with the Ukrainian army in early May.

The bill reportedly provides for granting permits to foreigners and stateless persons “recruited for the defense of Ukraine as part of the territorial defense forces or voluntary formations of the territorial community” and the provision of temporary residence permits to their family members.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
