Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Russia, Espionage, Drones, Sabotage
Edit post

Germany reportedly investigating 'espionage' drone flights over critical infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 22, 2024 7:27 PM 1 min read
A Russian Orlan-10 drone being deployed in Ukraine (Russian Defense Ministry / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Germany has launched an investigation into repeated drone flights over the country's critical infrastructure, suspecting them of "agent activity for sabotage purposes," Flensburg public prosecutor Bernd Winterfeldt said on Aug. 22, in comments reported by Reuters.

Winterfeldt did not give further details on the nature of the drone flights or who was behind them, but the German tabloid Bild said police suspected they were being carried out using Russian Orlan-10s.

Bild also reported that a no-fly zone over a nuclear power plant in northern Germany had been violated several times during August and may have been launched from ships in the North Sea.

Several European countries have in recent months reported numerous cases of espionage and sabotage suspected of being carried out on the behest of Russia.​​

Alleged Russian spy rings have been discovered in countries including Ukraine, the U.K., and Slovenia.

It was revealed in May that Russia is recruiting violent right-wing extremists to carry out sabotage attacks in Europe and the U.K., raising concerns among intelligence chiefs.

Morning in Sudzha: Inside Ukrainian-occupied Russia as Kursk operation continues
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent traveled into Russia’s Kursk Oblast with Ukrainian soldiers during the ongoing Ukrainian cross-border offensive in the area. Since the trip constitutes an unsanctioned crossing of the state border between Russia and Ukraine, the identities of the author of the rep…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:46 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 5.

Russian forces attacked 16 communities in northeastern Sumy Oblast on Aug. 21, injuring five civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 113 separate attacks on the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.