Germany increases support for demining efforts, war crimes investigations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy discussed the additional support during German Minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser’s visit to Ukraine on July 25. The increased support will span the investigations of war crimes, cyber crimes and demining efforts on the territories previously subjected to military activities. The German delegation got to witness the demining efforts already underway in the destroyed towns in Kyiv Oblast and at the Antonov airport.