Germany announces 1 billion euro spring military aid package for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 20, 2023 5:44 PM 1 min read
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on Jan. 20, 2023, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. The group, which coordinates international military support for Ukraine, is meeting as the first nations are beginning to promise the delivery of western main battle tanks to Ukraine. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will provide Ukraine with a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) military assistance package, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at the Ramstein-8 summit on Jan. 20, according to Ukrinform.

The package will reportedly include a Patriot missile system, seven Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery, Iris-T anti-aircraft missile complexes, and additional guided missiles. The package will also entail the training of troops, he said.

He added that the first priority is air defense, “especially with regard to ammunition.”

Pistorius noted that the military assistance provided to Ukraine by Germany has exceeded 3.3 billion euros thus far and that further assistance is underway.

On Jan. 20, defense ministers from some 50 countries met at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss further support for Ukraine. This is the eighth Ramstein summit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

At the summit, Pistorius said that an agreement on providing Ukraine with Leopard tanks had not been reached. Berlin earlier promised to announce its final decision on the tanks’ supply at the summit amid rising tensions over the matter.

Earlier on Jan. 20, the U.S. announced an additional $2.5 billion military aid package to Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
