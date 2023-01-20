Biden administration announces $2.5 billion security assistance package for Ukraine

The Biden administration announced $2.5 billion in military aid for Ukraine in one of its largest packages yet.

The latest package includes 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 90 Strykers armored vehicles, 53 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPS), eight Avenger air defense systems, high-speed anti-radiation missiles, and artillery rounds, among other equipment, the Pentagon said.

Also, the U.S. will send to Ukraine additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS).

The announcement comes ahead of the next summit of Ukraine's defense partners at the U.S. air base in Ramstein, Germany on Jan. 20.

On Jan. 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky pressured the West to supply heavy tanks to Ukraine.