Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

German opposition to bring Taurus missiles to Ukraine up for vote in Bundestag

by Abbey Fenbert January 17, 2024 12:52 AM 1 min read
Friedrich Merz, Chairman of the German CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, gives a press statement in Berlin on Jan. 16, 2024. (Marco Rauch/dpa via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's primary opposition parties, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) coalition, will call for a Bundestag vote on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine on Jan. 17, the German news outlet NTV reported.

Ukraine has lobbied for the German-made weapons, which have a range of up to 500 kilometers, since May 2023. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused to transfer the missiles, fearing escalation with Russia.

Friedrich Merz, the CDU's parliamentary leader, announced that his party would introduce a motion on Jan. 17 for a resolution in the Bundestag putting the matter of Taurus deliveries to a vote.

"We consider the situation in Ukraine to be increasingly critical," Merz said.

The vote would follow a report from Eva Hogl, Defense Commissioner for the ruling German Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Merz said that Ukrainian forces currently have "no prospect" of holding off Russian troops, and that Taurus cruise missiles could make a substantial difference. He also urged MPs who support delivering long-range weapons to Ukraine to "put their money where their mouth is" during the vote.

Former German President Joachim Gauck said on Jan. 7 that Scholz should approve the transfer of Taurus missiles to Kyiv. His comments followed a series of massive Russian aerial attacks against civilian targets in Ukraine.

"I can no longer understand why we are hesitant to deliver this weapon," Gauck said.

Ukraine has already received long-range missile systems from other key international allies. The U.K. delivered Storm Shadows, with a range of up to 250 kilometers, in May 2023, while France sent their equivalent SCALP-EG missiles later in the summer.

The U.S. also provided Ukraine with Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS) for the first time in October.

Long-range weapons allow Ukrainian forces to strike targets deep behind Russian defensive lines and in occupied Crimea. The Zelensky administration has lobbied hard for German-made Tauruses, which have an even longer reach than  SCALP-EG/Storm Shadows or ATACMS.

"The longer the missile range, the shorter the war," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in August 2023.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
8:12 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote. When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again.
7:43 PM

Media: Money transfers from Russia to Turkey close to standstill.

Turkish exporters have faced an almost complete halt of money transfers from their Russian clients since Jan. 1 as they were either returned or rejected by banks, which has led to serious disruptions in trade between the two countries, Turkish media outlet Ekonomim reported on Jan. 16, citing anonymous sources.
6:06 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border.

Polish truckers ended their blockade of Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoints — two of the three border crossings with Ukraine that have been blocked by the truckers’ protests since November last year, Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 16.
5:42 PM

Estonia arrests professor on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The professor, Viacheslav Morozov, worked at Estonia's premier higher education institute, the University of Tartu, studying and teaching political theory. He was arrested on Jan. 3, but Estonian authorities only made the detention public on Jan. 16.
4:49 PM

Zelensky meets world's finance leaders in Davos.

The CEOs of the world's finance giants who attended a meeting with the president included JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon, BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, and CEO of Blackstone Group Stephen Schwarzman.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.