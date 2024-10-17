Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Baltic Sea, Eurofighter Typhoon, Russian Air Force, Espionage
Edit post

German fighter jets scrambled due to Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea

by Martin Fornusek October 17, 2024 10:27 AM 1 min read
A Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane seen from a cockpit of a German fighter jet over the Baltic Sea. Photo published on Oct. 16, 2024. (German Air Force/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft were scrambled due to a flight of a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane over the international waters of the Baltic Sea, the German Air Force said on Oct. 16.

Such incidents are a common occurrence in the region, as Russia is suspected of using the aircraft to spy on the alliance's positions.

The Russian aircraft, flying with switched-off communications and without a flight plan, reportedly ended up in an area between the German town of Rugen and the Danish town of Bornholm.

In response, two Eurofighter jets took off from the Rostock-Laage airfield in northeastern Germany to "establish a visual contact," Deutsche Welle reported. The German jets "escorted the Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea," the German Air Force said.

Six other Russian aircraft were intercepted by NATO jets in a span of two days in late September. German and Swedish fighters were scrambled in August to intercept another Il-20 plane.

Over the past two years, allied plans were reportedly lifted on average every three to four weeks to intercept Russian aircraft, Deutsche Welle wrote.

Why the Baltic States fear Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave
Lithuania announced this week it had blocked and fortified a bridge over the Nieman River linking it to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the latest in a series of escalations in the Baltic Sea region. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine exacerbated fears of a potential open conflict between…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.