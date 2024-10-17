German fighter jets scrambled due to Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft were scrambled due to a flight of a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane over the international waters of the Baltic Sea, the German Air Force said on Oct. 16.

Such incidents are a common occurrence in the region, as Russia is suspected of using the aircraft to spy on the alliance's positions.

The Russian aircraft, flying with switched-off communications and without a flight plan, reportedly ended up in an area between the German town of Rugen and the Danish town of Bornholm.

In response, two Eurofighter jets took off from the Rostock-Laage airfield in northeastern Germany to "establish a visual contact," Deutsche Welle reported. The German jets "escorted the Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea," the German Air Force said.

Six other Russian aircraft were intercepted by NATO jets in a span of two days in late September. German and Swedish fighters were scrambled in August to intercept another Il-20 plane.

Over the past two years, allied plans were reportedly lifted on average every three to four weeks to intercept Russian aircraft, Deutsche Welle wrote.