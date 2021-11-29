German ambassador: Nord Stream 2 won’t enter use for at least 6 months

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ambassador Anka Feldhausen made the comments in an interview with news agency Interfax Ukraine on Nov. 29, adding that the delay was caused by the need to unbundle Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian-owned company responsible for the undersea pipeline, into separate entities.

She said that the temporary suspension of the project’s certification process by the German energy regulator, which must be completed before gas can be transported through the pipes, was not connected to Europe’s current energy crisis, which analysts say is partly caused by Russia lowering gas supply.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany was completed in September, but the pipeline is not yet operating. If certified, it will be able to transport 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year under the North Sea, depriving Ukraine of up to $2 billion of annual transit revenues and a deterrent against further Russian aggression.