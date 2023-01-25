General Staff: Wagner Group recruiting incarcerated Ukrainian citizens for Russia's war

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin-controlled Wagner Group is recruiting imprisoned Ukrainian citizens who were forcibly taken to Russian prisons, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

The Wagner Group is Russia’s most high-profile mercenary group and was founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian oligarch, confidant of President Vladimir Putin, and former convict.

"Russia is recruiting imprisoned citizens of Ukraine who were forcibly taken to Russian prisons. In particular, in Krasnodar, active recruitment of such persons is taking place in the private military company Wagner," the General Staff wrote.

According to the General Staff, those who are serving sentences for serious criminal offenses are most actively pursued to join in the war against Ukraine.