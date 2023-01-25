Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Wagner Group recruiting incarcerated Ukrainian citizens for Russia's war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 8:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin-controlled Wagner Group is recruiting imprisoned Ukrainian citizens who were forcibly taken to Russian prisons, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

The Wagner Group is Russia’s most high-profile mercenary group and was founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian oligarch, confidant of President Vladimir Putin, and former convict.

"Russia is recruiting imprisoned citizens of Ukraine who were forcibly taken to Russian prisons. In particular, in Krasnodar, active recruitment of such persons is taking place in the private military company Wagner," the General Staff wrote.

According to the General Staff, those who are serving sentences for serious criminal offenses are most actively pursued to join in the war against Ukraine.

US to designate Wagner Group international ‘criminal organization’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.