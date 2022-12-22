Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Up to 150 Russian troops killed in Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 22, 2022 11:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Up to 150 Russian soldiers were killed, and about 50 were wounded by a Ukrainian attack on a Russian military airfield in the Kakhovka district of Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its evening update.

The General Staff also said that up to 20 units of Russian military equipment of various types were destroyed as a result of the strike.

On Dec. 17, the Ukrainian military reported that Russia was redeploying units and withdrawing some of its troops from Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast. Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka are located on the east bank of the Dnipro River, just under 100 kilometers east of Kherson.

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is located in Nova Kakhovka and was likely partly blown up by Russian forces amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive to liberate Kherson.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.