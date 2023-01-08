Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukrainian military struck 26 Russian concentration areas over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2023 7:39 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian ground and air forces struck 26 Russian concentration areas, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on Jan. 8.

The General Staff did not specify where the concentration areas were located. A concentration area is generally where troops are assembled before conducting offensive operations.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces are suffering heavy losses as they conduct offensive operations near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Lyman in Donetsk Oblast and are trying to improve their tactical position near Kupiansk, located around 100 kilometers east of Kharkiv.

Despite Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "Christmas ceasefire" announcement, Russia launched nine missile strikes and three air strikes and carried out 40 attacks from multiple rocket launchers over the past day, damaging civilian infrastructure and wounding and killing civilians, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces also repelled Russian attacks near 16 settlements. Among them are Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Rozdolivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zalizne, Pervomaiske, Vodyane, and Pobyeda in Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier on Jan. 7, Russian propagandists claimed that Russian forces and Kremlin-controlled private military contractor Wagner Group had taken control of Soledar, located just north of Bakhmut. However, later the Ukrainian military said it was still in control of the town.

ISW: Russian troops remain far from encircling Bakhmut
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.