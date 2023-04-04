Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel almost 70 Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2023 8:53 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled 69 Russian attacks in those directions on April 3, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched three missiles, 21 airstrikes and at least 33 MLRS attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian air defense also downed 14 Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones overnight on April 4. The drones were likely launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

The General Staff warned that the threat of Russia's air and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted five strikes against Russian temporary bases on April 3.

During the same reporting period, Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit another bases of Russian troops and equipment, according to the General Staff's post.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
