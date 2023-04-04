General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel almost 70 Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled 69 Russian attacks in those directions on April 3, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched three missiles, 21 airstrikes and at least 33 MLRS attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian air defense also downed 14 Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones overnight on April 4. The drones were likely launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

The General Staff warned that the threat of Russia's air and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted five strikes against Russian temporary bases on April 3.

During the same reporting period, Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit another bases of Russian troops and equipment, according to the General Staff's post.