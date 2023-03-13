Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel 102 Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2023 7:52 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces repelled 102 Russian attacks in five areas on March 12, according to the General Staff report.

On the same day, Russia conducted three missile attacks, eight air strikes, and 49 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

The update said Russian forces are replenishing their battle-damaged troops due to heavy battlefield losses, citing reports of the Russian train with prisoners’ cars headed for Donetsk oblast from last week.

Ukrainian Air Force hit six Russian temporary bases and an anti-aircraft missile complex.

The Ukrainian forces have also targeted two temporary bases, a command post, two ammunition depots, and a fuel storage facility.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
