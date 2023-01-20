Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 16 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 20, 2023 8:12 AM 1 min read
Over the past day, Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, Verkhnokamianske, Krasnopolivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Dyliivka, Vodiane, Mar’inka, Pobieda, and Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, and Mala Tokmachka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Ukraine's army targeted six control points, eight temporary bases of Russian troops, and an ammunition depot, the General Staff added.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed three Lancet-3 drones.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army launched nine missiles, 23 airstrikes, and over 80 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
