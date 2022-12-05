General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 13 settlements in Luhansk, Donetsk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Ploshchanka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 5.

Russian forces launched seven missiles, 32 airstrikes, and over 50 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, the General Staff added.

Ukrainian forces carried out 18 strikes on the areas of concentration of troops, weapons and military equipment and one strike on the positions of Russia’s anti-aircraft missile system over the same period, the General Staff said. The Ukrainian military also shot down Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter and four UAVs.