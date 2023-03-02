General Staff: Ukraine repels more than 170 Russian attacks over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military repelled over 170 Russian attacks in five areas over the past 24 hours in northeastern and eastern Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 2.

Russia has also launched 14 missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Poltava and Donetsk oblasts, 21 airstrikes and 58 attacks using multiple rocket launchers.

Over the same reporting period, Ukraine's Air Force launched 16 strikes on areas where Russian troops and equipment had been temporarily stationed. Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit two Russian ammunition depots and three other key sites.

The Ukrainian military also reported that in Russia's Belgorod region which borders Ukraine, Russian forces have been fortifying the area and installing anti-tank barriers.