General Staff: Ukraine repels 60 Russian attacks over past 24 hours

The Ukrainian military repelled 60 Russian attacks in five areas over the past 24 hours in northeastern and eastern Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning update on Feb. 28.

Ukraine repelled the attacks near Kupiansk in eastern Kharkiv Oblast as well as Lyman, Bakhmut, Adviika, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast, where, according to the General Staff, Russia is concentrating its main offensive efforts.

Russian troops reportedly carried out eight missile attacks, and 32 air strikes, and launched more than 85 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian forces also shelled the settlements of Tymonovychi and Berylivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Starykove, Brusky, Buvalyne, Kruzhok, Manukhivka, Atynske, Porozok in Sumy Oblast; and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Hatysche, Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv Oblast. The shelled areas are located not far from the Russian border in northern Ukraine.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down 11 Iranian-made Shaded drones and one Russian-made Zala drone, the General Staff wrote.

The update also said that Ukraine's military conducted four strikes on temporary Russian bases and hit one Russian control point, two areas of Russian manpower, and two air defense positions.

