Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine repels 60 Russian attacks over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 28, 2023 7:41 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military repelled 60 Russian attacks in five areas over the past 24 hours in northeastern and eastern Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning update on Feb. 28.

Ukraine repelled the attacks near Kupiansk in eastern Kharkiv Oblast as well as Lyman, Bakhmut, Adviika, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast, where, according to the General Staff, Russia is concentrating its main offensive efforts.

Russian troops reportedly carried out eight missile attacks, and 32 air strikes, and launched more than 85 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian forces also shelled the settlements of Tymonovychi and Berylivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Starykove, Brusky, Buvalyne, Kruzhok, Manukhivka, Atynske, Porozok in Sumy Oblast; and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Hatysche, Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv Oblast. The shelled areas are located not far from the Russian border in northern Ukraine.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down 11 Iranian-made Shaded drones and one Russian-made Zala drone, the General Staff wrote.

The update also said that Ukraine's military conducted four strikes on temporary Russian bases and hit one Russian control point, two areas of Russian manpower, and two air defense positions.

Ukraine war latest: International commission to track down Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, US Treasury Secretary visits Kyiv
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.