Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine hits multiple Russian personnel concentration areas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 26, 2022 7:52 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces have hit four control points and six areas of concentration of Russian troops in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in an update on Dec. 26.

Meanwhile, Russian forces carried out 19 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems, the Ukrainian military said.

According to the General Staff, Moscow's troops continue to focus their efforts on conducting offensives in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions in the eastern Donetsk Oblast while trying to improve their tactical positions in the directions of Kupiansk, Avdiivka, and Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine to enter 2023 with frail upper hand over Russia
The Kyiv Independent
