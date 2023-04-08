General Staff: Ukraine downs Russian aircraft, 7 drones over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces downed Russian Su-25 aircraft and seven UAVs, including three Orlan-type drones, three Lancet, and one Merlin, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Ukraine's Air Force also conducted nine strikes on Russian temporary bases. The country's rocket and artillery forces struck one control post and two Russian temporary bases and destroyed an ammunition depot.

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian troops repelled over 60 Russian attacks in those directions over the past day, the General Staff said.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched two missiles, 35 airstrikes, and over 40 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, the General Staff added.