Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russian soldiers didn't prepare for Kakhovka dam destruction, suffered losses on Dnipro River's east bank

by Dinara Khalilova June 8, 2023 9:15 AM 2 min read
The flooded center of the Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka following the demolition of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam in Kherson Oblast carried out by Russian forces on June 6, 2023. (Lachen Pyshe/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops occupying the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast were not ready for the effects of the Kakhovka dam destruction, resulting in losses in personnel and military equipment, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 8.

In particular, there are injured, dead, and missing in Russia's 7th Air Assault Division and the 22nd Army Corps, the General Staff wrote, without specifying the numbers.

According to the report, those units also lost several field ammunition depots and food storages, soft-skinned vehicles, armored vehicles, and other military property.

On June 6, a mass evacuation of civilians from Russian-occupied Kakhovka reportedly took place with people using their own vehicles. Russian forces stationed in the town left via the same evacuation routes, thus "using residents as human shields," the Ukrainian military added.

Russia destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on the Dnipro River on June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

As the Institute of the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest update, the flooding caused by the dam's collapse had "heavily disrupted" Russian defensive positions on the river's east bank, particularly Russian first-line positions in Hola Prystan and Oleshky.

According to the ISW, Russian troops were likely forced to retreat from the towns of Hola Prystan and Oleshky due to the flooding. They had previously used those positions to shell the regional capital of Kherson and other nearby settlements on the west bank.

‘They are destroying us.’ People plea to escape flooded Russian-occupied areas
Editor’s note: For this story, we spoke to people living or having family in the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. For their safety, they are identified by first name only. After destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam and stranding thousands of Ukrainians in the catastrophic flood zone, Russians prevent…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko


Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
