General Staff: Russia has lost 212,030 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 7 that Russia has lost 212,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 880 casualties on June 6.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,873 tanks, 7,560 armored fighting vehicles, 6,349 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,640 artillery systems, 594 multiple launch rocket systems, 352 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 299 helicopters, 3,219 drones, and 18 boats.