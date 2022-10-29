Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture.
General Staff: Russian forces launch 13 missile strikes, hit 15 settlements in past day.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 29, 2022 8:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out 13 missile strikes and hit Ukraine 29 times with multiple rocket launchers, according to the General Staff. More than 15 settlements in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts have been under attack.

Russian forces in occupied Kherson have also stolen public transport, moving it to annexed Crimea; they have stolen medicines from pharmacies, and medical equipment from several city hospitals, the General Staff reports.

Russian forces have also started to forcibly deport or relocate locals in Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, according to the General Staff.

Ukraine's Air Forces, in turn, have stuck Russian troops 17 times over the past 24 hours, including platoon strongholds and air defense systems. The Ukrainian military shelled two Russian ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile launcher, and "six other important military sites," the report reads.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
