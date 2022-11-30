General Staff: Russia prepares new mobilization campaign

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 30 that Russia planned to release cadets from military academies early to replenish its losses in Ukraine at the beginning of 2023. According to the General Staff, Russia plans to launch a new mobilization campaign in January-February 2023.

The General Staff reported that Russian forces are also redeploying personnel and equipment to replenish their losses and strengthen defensive lines while continuing their offensive in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.