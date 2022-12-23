Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia moves more personnel, equipment to front line in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 23, 2022 10:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has increased the number of troops, weapons, and military equipment that is being transferred to the front line in Ukraine by the railway, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its evening update.

The Ukrainian military also reported that Russian troops continue to conduct offensives in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Lyman sectors in the eastern Donetsk Oblast.

During the day, Moscow forces launched one missile and four air strikes, as well as 16 strikes with multiple-launch rocket systems, the General Staff said.

