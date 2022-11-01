General Staff: Russia moves Kherson’s occupation administration further south

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has moved its Kherson occupation administration further south to the city of Skadovsk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 1.

According to Ukraine's military, Russian troops continue to forcibly relocate civilias from Kherson Oblast, where Ukraine keeps pressing on with its counteroffesive.



Russian forces are intimidating civilians, spreading information about the possible blowing up of the Kakhovka dam while depriving them of means of communication, the Ukrainian military added.