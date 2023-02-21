Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia launches 28 air strikes, 6 missile attacks on Feb. 20

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 21, 2023 7:47 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In its regular morning update, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia launched 28 air strikes and six missile strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts on Feb. 20.

Russian forces also launched 86 attacks from rocket salvo systems over the course of the day. The attacks damaged or destroyed residential buildings, schools, and shops and killed and injured civilians.

Russian troops attacked the village of Ivanopillia in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 20, killing one person and injuring two, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts. Russia has recently begun a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to occupy the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Ukraine's Air Force conducted 16 strikes on Russian positions, striking an anti-aircraft missile system. Ukrainian forces also shot down three Lancet drones, the General Staff said.

Ukraine war latest: Biden in Kyiv, China's top diplomat to visit Moscow ahead of Russia's all-out war anniversary
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
