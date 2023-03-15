Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia launches 12 missiles, 40 airstrikes in the past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2023 7:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched 12 missiles and 40 airstrikes in the past day, Ukraine's General Staff wrote in its morning update.

The Russian forces also carried out over 100 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. According to the General Staff, the attacks have caused civilian casualties and destruction in Kramatorsk, Donetsk oblast.

Attacks in Zatoka, Odesa oblast, and Ivanivka, Kherson oblast, damaged civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten.

The Ukrainian forces have repelled over 90 enemy attacks during the past day.

Ukraine’s Air Force targeted nine temporary bases, three anti-aircraft system locations, and three other important enemy locations.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit three temporary bases, three command posts, and an enemy air defense position.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine vows to hold Bakhmut, as Wagner storms industrial zone in city’s northwest
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.