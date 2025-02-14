General Staff: Russia has lost 855,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 855,480 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 14.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,057 tanks, 20,910 armored fighting vehicles, 37,252 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,115 artillery systems, 1,282 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,066 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,224 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.