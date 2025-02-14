Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, War, Ukraine, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 855,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2025 8:18 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops fire rocket launcher systems from their positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 855,480 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 14.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,057 tanks, 20,910 armored fighting vehicles, 37,252 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,115 artillery systems, 1,282 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,066 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,224 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

A ‘very bloody war:’ What is the death toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine?
After holding a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 12, U.S. President Donald Trump once again claimed the “horrible, very bloody war” in Ukraine had cost “millions” of lives. It’s not the first time Trump has claimed that such numbers of people have been killed
