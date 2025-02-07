General Staff: Russia has lost 846,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 846,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 7.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,975 tanks, 20,755 armored fighting vehicles, 36,307 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,785 artillery systems, 1,271 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,056 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,301 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.