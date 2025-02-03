Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 841,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read
Russian artillery is seen destroyed by Ukrainian troops near Mykolaiv in mid-March. (Oleksandr Gimanov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 841,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 3.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,920 tanks, 20,685 armored fighting vehicles, 35,798 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,589 artillery systems, 1,268 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,053 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,911 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky warns of Russia’s growing alliance with Iran, North Korea
In an interview with the Associated Press on Feb. 2, Zelensky added that while these countries had previously cooperated on weapons and technology, they are now openly engaged in Russia’s war against Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

6:41 AM

Ukrainian FM calls Putin’s remarks on Zelensky’s legitimacy 'absurd.'

"Putin's remarks about the legitimacy of Ukraine's President are absurd. During his quarter-century stay in the Kremlin, Ukraine saw three presidents change in fair elections; President Trump returned for a second term after an impressive victory. This is democracy and legitimacy," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on Feb. 2.
