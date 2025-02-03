General Staff: Russia has lost 841,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 841,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 3.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,920 tanks, 20,685 armored fighting vehicles, 35,798 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,589 artillery systems, 1,268 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,053 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,911 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.