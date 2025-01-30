paint paint
General Staff: Russia has lost 835,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 30, 2025 8:21 AM 1 min read
Serviceman with the tank battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade loads ammo into a T-72 battle tank near Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on July 9, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)
Russia has lost 835,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 30.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,890 tanks, 20,614 armored fighting vehicles, 35,451 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,412 artillery systems, 1,264 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,510 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Polish envoy on moving past painful history with Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent's Martin Fornusek sat down with Poland's charge d'affairs in Kyiv, Piotr Lukasiewicz, to discuss why Poland stands out among Ukraine's allies and how to approach the most painful chapters of the shared Polish-Ukrainian history.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.